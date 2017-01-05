NEW ATTACK IN TURKEY: A bomb exploded in Izmir!

Two people are dead, one officer and one civilian, and 10 more are wounded.

The explosion took place outside the Courthouse in Izmir (Greek: Smyrni).

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

According to local media, the Turkish police shot and killed two suspects and they are looking for a third one.

The bomb was placed in a car parked on the parking of the Courthouse.

CNN Turk reports that after the explosion a gun fight started and that was when the police officer was killed.