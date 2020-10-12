New Thomas Cook chief: Greece currently the travel destination with the highest sales

Free from the financial burdens of the past, the firm announced full restart a few weeks ago

“Greece is currently the destination with the highest sales for our company,” the chief of the new Thomas Cook, Alan French, said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Monday, while inviting the cooperation of Greek hoteliers and tourism firms

Free from the financial burdens of the past, the firm announced full restart a few weeks ago, with all activities exclusively online, allowing travelers to plan their trip according to their budget, their needs, and desires, while additional services such as transportation, car rental, airport parking, and travel insurance will be offered.

Fosun Tourism, a subsidiary of the Fosun Group, owned by Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang, purchased the Thomas Cook brand and its online assets in November 2019.

The Shanghai-based group manages 100 billion euros in assets all over the globe, while it has recently shown investment interest in the Greek market, with the most recent example being Ethniki Asfalistiki.

Source: Tornos