The unveiling and promotion of the trademark logo for Greek Macedonia products “Macedonia the GReat” launched during the Thessaloniki 2019 Summit has caused some discontent in North Macedonia, according to reports from the neighbouring country.

Sources within the North Macedonia Foreign Ministry says the leadership is upset that it was not informed of Greece’s intention to develop and promote this particular trade slogan, noting that “the act undermines mutual trust”.

The North Macedonian Foreign Ministry called on Athens not to operate unilaterally so as not to undermine the spirit of cooperation between the two countries, in accordance with the Prespa Agreement.

“We believe that these issues should be addressed through dialogue and with the advice and expertise of an international expert group on trademarks, trademarks and trade mark protection. A unilateral approach could undermine mutual trust and have a negative impact on the efforts and results achieved so far between the two countries,” the Skopje Foreign Ministry said.