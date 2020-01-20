Northern Epirus: Albanians erase Greek from bilingual signs (photos)

This time it is the turn of the Greek Minority municipality of Phoeniki with the suspects erasing the Greek language from the bilingual signs.

Ethnic minorities have the right to have bilingual signs in their territories in accordance to the international law on ethnic minorities.

It is worth noting that among the signs hit were the ones in the village of Droviani, the place of origin of the former President of the Hellenic Republic, Konstantinos Stephanopoulos.

All of this comes as a follow-up to the anti-Greek documentaries of the Top Channel television station, which seem to aim to the creation tensions, trying to tarnish the relations between the two peoples in Albania that had been restored following the deadly earthquake in Durres.