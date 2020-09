The Greek team will find out its opponents on Thursday

Greek champions Olympiakos have advanced to the group stages of the Champions Leauge for the 20th time in the competition’s history with 2-0 aggregate, after drawing (0-0) in Cyprus against Omonia.

On Thursday at 19:00, the Reds will find out their opponents in the next stage, as the draw will take place.

