President Donald Trump pardons Dinesh D’Souza

President Donald Trump announced unexpectedly Thursday that he is granting a full pardon to Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative author and filmmaker who pleaded guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws in 2014. He was indicted earlier that year on charges that he illegally used straw donors to contribute to Republican Senate candidate Wendy Long in New York in 2012.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” Trump tweeted.

In a tweet celebrating his pardon, D’Souza said “(President Barack) Obama & his stooges tried to extinguish my American dream & destroy my faith in America. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for fully restoring both(.)”

Trump said Thursday that he is also considering pardoning Martha Stewart and pardoning or commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Both were stars on Trump’s “The Apprentice” franchise.

Trump told reporters that Blagojevich had said something “stupid” but that it was similar to what other politicians have said and called the 18-year sentence “really unfair.” He added that “plenty of other politicians could have said a lot worse.”

