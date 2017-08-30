Public sector hirings in 2018, Greek PM Tsipras pledges

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras pledged that all hirings in the public sector would take place via the proper channels in total transparency from mid 2018. Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of Administrative Reconstruction the Greek PM said his government would hold written tests to attract scientists to the public sector, adding that his goal was to halt the brain drain. “We are seriously considering the implementation of additional measures-incentives to repatriate young scientists”, he noted. Defending the large government, Mr. Tsipras said the number of public servants in Greece was lower than the OECD countries. “We are pushing large reforms in Health, Education, local government and changes in the Constitution. The ultimate goal is to regain our sovereignty”, Mr. Tsipras underlined. The Greek PM blasted the leader of major opposition party Kyriakos Mitsotakis arguing his policies dismantled the public sector and promoted a state of clientelism. “With the reform we are putting forward for the first time with a holistic view of the Administration and with the valuable contribution of France, we are approaching the moment to lay the foundations of a structural reform of historic nature”, he said.