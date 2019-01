After a long meeting, the official bodies that led the struggle against the Prespes Agreement with FYROM reached a unanimous decision on Friday night to organize a rally on January 20th on Syntagma square, in light of the vote of the ratification of the Prespa Agreement by the Greek Parliament.

These organization are being activating again the committee that organized the two great rallies in Athens and Thessaloniki last year, with the participation of two million Greeks.