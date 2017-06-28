Watch real “amazon” Kurdish fighter defy death! (video)

The Kurds have been the most effective fighters against the islamist jihadists of ISIS in both Iraq and Syria. A special place is reserved among them for the brave and fearless female fighters, who are rightly being described as real modern-day Amazons. A video that emerged simply proves this point, as a female fighter of the YPJ can be seen remaining calm after a bullet barley misses her. The woman takes the whole incident in her stride and after the shot goes inches wide of her head, she crouches and starts laughing while looking into the camera.