Regling: Greece will fulfil all necessary reforms before end of programme

The Managing Director of the European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling expressed the view that Greece would successfully complete all the necessary reforms provided in the bailout programme until its expiration in August 2018. The head of the ESM said the reforms sufficed in order that the country regains the markets’ trust that would result in economic recovery. His statement follows the approval on principle by the IMF board of Directors of its new programme for the debt stricken country. Mr. Regling said he was satisfied over the Fund’s decision stressing that the common course of both the ESM and the IMF’s programmes ensure the complete alignment of policies for Greece.