Regling: Greece will return to markets by middle of 2018

Speaking to German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung the CEO of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Klaus Regling estimated Greece would be ready to return to the money markets in the middle of 2018. “I am optimistic that the current bailout program will be the final one Greece will need to implement”, he stressed. Mr. Regling said he expected Greece would be able to stand on its feet by mid-2018 and be able to borrow money from the international markets. “If the next 18 months are exploited well, I am confident that this will the last program Greece will need to impose”, he stressed.