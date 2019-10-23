Rick Pitino on his way to Panathinaikos or Greek national team?

Rumours about a possible return of American basketball coach Rick Pitino to Greece, for either the Greek national team or Panathinaikos, are swirling after reports in European online publications.

Pitino, who had a successful stint in Panathinaikos last season, when he led the Greens to the double and helped the team reach the knock out stage in the Euroleague, was forced to leave at the end of the year due to a health problem of his grandson.

The news of his possible return started on Thursday morning and was quickly picked up by many media outlets across Europe.

According to some reports, he will be traveling to Greece and meet with officials of the Greek basketball federation to discuss the prospect of him taking the helm of the team, while other reports also link him to Panathinaikos, especially if the team continues to underperform in the Euroleague.