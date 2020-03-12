Riots continue at Evros with immigrants throwing rocks and tear gas against Greek forces

Turkey has been offering its support to destabilise the region

A new round of riots have erupted shortly after 6pm Thursday afternoon on the Greek-Turkish border near the Kastanies village in Evros, as immigrants from Turkey have lit fires and are throwing stones and tear gas into Greek territory.

The Greek Armed and domestic security forces have taken decisive measures to counter the Turkish provocations, as mobile wind turbines have been transported to the area. The wind turbines blow fire smoke and tear gas clouds back into Turkish territory improving visibility.

also read:

Evros riots in progress, as Turkey wages war of attrition against Greece (videos-photos)

Shots reportedly fired by Turkish forces against Greek patrol unit in Evros

Turkish F16 fighter jets fly 500 feet over Evros region