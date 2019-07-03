Ryanair announces two new flights from Greece

The two new flights will be to Hungary and Poland

Ryanair announced it would include two new flights to Greece on its schedule.

These are the Preveza-Aktio flights to Budapest every Monday and Kavala to Poznan in Poland every Wednesday.

According to Ryanair, the airline company will transfer 5.6 million passengers in 2019, supporting over 4,200 jobs in Greek airports.

The company is offering airfares of € 17,99 on the two new flights until the end of October to customers booking flights until midnight on Wednesday (July 3rd), only at Ryanair.com.

Chiara Ravara, a Ryanair spokesman, said the new flights would boost tourism in regional Greece.