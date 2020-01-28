Sea cucumber, once used as bait a new delicacy in Greece?

Apparently, their nutritional value is very high, while innovative dishes of high export value are produced from them

Heightened interest has been reported recently in the islands of the Dodecanese in the fishing of sea cucumbers, a species that until recently was only harvested to use as bait, according to ANA.

The Southern Aegean regional authority has already issued licenses for the fishing of the species to fishing boats, mostly from the Greek islands of Kalymnos and Leros.

The sea cucumbers are echinoderms from the class Holothuroidea. They are marine animals with a leathery skin and an elongated body containing a single, branched gonad. Sea cucumbers are found on the seafloor worldwide.

Read more: tornos