Severe weather to hit Greece on Sunday

Heavy rains, especially in the sea-coastal areas, accompanied locally by hail, are forecast to hit Greece, starting on Sunday. The severe weather phenomena will emerge on Sunday from the evening in the Ionian islands and from late at night in Epirus, western Sterea, and western Macedonia.

In these areas, the phenomena are forecast to weaken from noon on Monday (04-01-2021).

Heavy rainfall is expected from the night of Sunday (03-01-2021) until noon on Monday (04-01-2021) in the mountains of the northwestern mainland. From the afternoon until the evening of Monday (04-01-2021) in the mountains of Thrace.