Kelly Brook is excited about her holidays in the Aegean and the Greek islands. The hot model from Britain revealed that she is in Greece through her account at Instagram, without however betraying her location.

“My favorite place on Earth,” she wrote about Greece putting the hashtag “AegeanSea”.

This is not the first time the model is visiting Greece for her vacation. In 2013, Kelly with her partner, Danny Cipriani and a group of friends, sailed all around the Aegean with a yacht.