Shakira’s new Villa in Cyprus bill blow your mind (photos)

The new holiday resort of the Pique family is built on a 2,500 square-meter lot

The famous Colombian singer Shakira and her husband, world-star footballer Gerard Pique, recently bought a massive villa in Cyprus, making the beautiful Mediterranean island their primary holiday destination.

According to information presented by a November 2 television show on France’s TF1 channel, Shakira and her husband recently decided to purchase a massive villa overlooking the Sea of Akamas. The luxurious dwelling is located near the city of Paphos in the region of Pegeia.

The Colombian songstress, along with her husband and their two children, have visited Cyprus more than once in the past, leaving their busy lives behind for a few days, to enjoy some relaxing moments on the island of Aphrodite.

The Barcelona-based celebrity couple is believed to have fallen in love with the beauties of the Akamas region of Cyprus, and for this reason, they decided to invest in buying a permanent base on the island.

