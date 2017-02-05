She had a cockroach inside her skull! (VIDEO)

Something unbelievable happened in a hospital: a big, fully grown and alive cockroach was removed from a 42-year-old woman’s skull!

The woman from India went to the hospital with a severe headache, saying that it felt as if something was crawling and nibbling her inside her head.

After many visits to the doctors, they concluded that there was “a foreign object in motion”. And indeed, there was…a cockroach!

Th doctors at Stanley Medical College used a combination of suction and some special nippers to remove it from between her eyes, near the brain…

The operation was filmed, and here it is…if you dare to watch it, of course: