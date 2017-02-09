Shocking! Mother accused of sexually abusing her baby to make child porn! (photos)

A young mother is accused of sexually abusing her infant son and producing child sexually abusive material.

Jazmine Nichole Pacyga, 19, of Muskegon Township “admitted” to performing oral sex on her 3-month-old baby, according to an abuse and neglect petition filed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The petition alleges the baby’s home is unsuitable due to “drunkenness and neglect.”

Pacyga’s parental rights have been suspended as a result and she has been lodged in the Muskegon County Jail on two felony charges.

Pacyga, who gave the court an address of 834 S. Sheridan Road, has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and manufacturing child sexually abusive material. She faces up to life in prison.

It’s alleged that the assault occurred on Feb. 5, said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.

The child has been placed in the custody of DHHS and efforts are underway to determine the baby’s father, according to court records.

Pacyga is being charged as a second-time habitual offender because of a prior conviction for felony home invasion, Maat said.

The CSC charge carries a penalty of up to life in prison, and the sexually abusive material charge normally has a maximum penalty of 20 years, but Pacyga’s habitual offender status bumps that up to 30 years, Maat said. If there’s a conviction, the actual sentence would be determined by a judge based on state guidelines.

Pacyga was arraigned Feb. 7 and her bond was set at $200,000 cash or surety. Her preliminary exam is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 23 in Muskegon County District Judge Geoffrey Nolan’s courtroom.

source: mlive.com