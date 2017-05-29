Shocking video of school teachers fighting each other in classroom! (video)

Shocking footage has emerged of a teacher and teaching assistant brawling in a classroom in front of horrified teenage students.

The video was taken at Stone Mountain Middle School on the outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia.

It showed the two women slapping each other around the head and pushing one another into the white board as the children screamed.

The fight began when one woman pushed a desk into the other. The children appeared to be doing work at the time and some had headphones in.

Shocked, the children screamed and tried to approach them to break it up but stepped back as the pair carried on fighting.

They were eventually torn apart by another member of staff who ran in to the classroom screaming ‘stop! stop!’

Both women were fired from the school and neither has been named since the footage emerged.

source: dailymail.co.uk