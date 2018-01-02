Shocking video shows police officer beating dog to death! (warning: graphic video)

A golden retriever has been beaten to death by a policeman in public after onlookers reported being attacked by the dog in south China.

Harrowing footage emerged online showing a golden retriever getting chained to a road barrier and beaten by an officer with a wooden club repeatedly.

Local police bureau claimed the police officer was carrying out his duty of preventing citizens from getting injured.

The incident took place in Tianxin district of Changsha, Hunan Province on the afternoon of December 31.

Tianxin district police bureau issued a statement on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site, which said they had received two reports of pedestrians being attacked by a dog.

A 66-year-old man and a 23-year-old man claimed to have been bitten by a stray golden retriever.

The pensioner claimed that his knees were hurt as the dog pounced towards him despite it’s being chained, according to Changsha Politics and Law Channel.

Footage shows an on-duty policeman repeatedly beating the dog with a wooden club oo its head.

The golden retriever can be seen struggling to stand up and crying loud before it died.

There were onlookers stopped by and watched but none can be seen stopping the policeman beating the canine.

It’s said the policeman confirmed that the dog did not carry any chip or leash. He could not identify if the dog had taken any vaccination.

The officer did not carry any tranquillising gun and decided to use a wooden club to kill the canine instead.

source: dailymail.co.uk