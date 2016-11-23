The 31 genders of New York! (no joke)

Gone are the days when there were only two genders, male and female. Now there are 31 — at least there are in New York City, where it is illegal to discriminate against anyone on account of their sex — male, female or “something else entirely.”

According to the Washington Free Beacon, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office released a list of 31 politically-correct gender identity terms in June that were approved by the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

The gender list is intended to serve as a guide for businesses, which can be fined as much as $250,000 for not addressing individuals by their preferred gender pronoun.

In the Commission’s factsheet it states: “In New York City, it’s illegal to discriminate on the basis of gender identity and gender expression in the workplace, in public spaces and in housing. The NYC Commission on Human Rights is committed to ensuring that transgender non-conforming New Yorkers are treated with dignity and respect and without threat of discrimination or harassment.”

According to the commission, gender identity is defined as “one’s internal, deeply-held sense of one’s gender as male, female, or something else entirely. A transgender person is someone whose gender identity does not match the sex they were assigned at birth,” the factsheet says.

The 31 mind-bending gender identity options are:

1. Bi-Gendered

2. Cross-Dresser

3. Drag-King

4. Drag-Queen

5. Femme Queen

6. Female-to-Male

7. FTM

8. Gender Bender

9. Genderqueer

10. Male-To-Female

11. MTF

12. Non-Op

13. Hijra

14. Pangender

15. Transexual/Transsexual

16. Trans Person

17. Woman

18. Man

19. Butch

20. Two-Spirit

21. Trans

22. Agender

23. Third Sex

24. Gender Fluid

25. Non-Binary Transgender

26. Androgyne

27. Gender-Gifted

28. Gender Bender

29. Femme

30. Person of Transgender Experience

31. Androgynous

Unlike standard-issue males and females, gender-different individuals are allowed to use the bathroom or locker room of their preference without having to show proof or documentation.

The fact sheet advises: “If you don’t know what pronouns to use, ask. Be polite and respectful; if you use the wrong pronoun, apologise and move on.”

Source: Newsmax