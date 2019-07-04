Singer of the Greek diaspora Kostas Kordalis dies age 75

The famous singer of the diaspora Kostas Kordalis died on July 2 in Germany at the age of 75. Kordalis became famous with the hit song “Anita” which was one of the greatest successes of the 1970s, while in 2004 he was crowned “King of the Jungle” after winning the German version of the reality game “I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here”.

Who was Kostas Kordalis?

Kostas Kordalis was born on May 1944 in Elatia, Greece and at the age of 7, he began playing the guitar. At the age of 16 he went to Frankfurt. After high school, he attended courses in philosophy and German literature at the university. His first success came in 1965 with the cover of an Elvis Presley song.