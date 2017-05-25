Smartphone addiction (infographic)

How long is it since you last used your phone? Chances are, you’re using it right now to view this infographic. Analysts from Statista’s Digital Market Outlook have revealed that the amount of time we’re spending with our smartphones online has increased substantially over the last few years.

The term ‘smartphone addiction’ is by now pretty well-established (you can take a test here to see if you might be a sufferer). As our infographic shows, across the world, this addiction seems to be tightening its grip. Of the countries surveyed, smartphone owners in Brazil spend by far the most amount of time online. The average user in 2016 spent close to 5 hours per day surfing – more than twice as long as in 2012.

source: statista.com

click on image to enlarge