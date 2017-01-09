Snow in the centre of Athens (photos-videos)

Large parts of the Attica region, including downtown Athens are covered in snow, causing disruptions in transports throughout the city. The Greek meteorological services (EMY) warned in an bulletin that the weather would deteriorate even further. Heavy snow started falling from 8pm in all the suburbs around Athens, even in seaside areas. The districts most affected are in the north and eastern parts of Attica. Traffic is heavy on Attica highway due to slippery roads, while authorities have sprinkled salt along the road to thaw the snow. Traffic has been halted on the peripheral road of Pentelis and Nea Makri; from the 4km of the old national highway to Thebes for trucks, while all other vehicles can only move with chains. Snow has started falling in the centre of Thessaloniki, too, with temperatures currently falling below zero at -5 Celsius degrees. According to EMY’s emergency extreme weather bulletin, the severe winter conditions will continue until Thursday. The phenomena will affect mots parts of the country.