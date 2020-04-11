Spanish flag to fly alongside Greek flag at Parliament in show of solidarity amid Covid-19 pandemic (photos)

The facade of the Greek Parliament will be illuminated in Spanish colours for 3 days

The Greek Parliament decided to illuminate its facade with the colours of Spain and fly the Spanish flag with that of Greece and the EU in a show of solidarity and support to the country amid its many deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision was reached by the Speaker of Parliament and will apply for three days from Friday afternoon.

The Spanish flag is flying in the building of the Greek Parliament and in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the Greek and European Union flags.

During the symbolic ceremony, Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas accompanied the Spanish Ambassador to Athens, Enrique Viguera, to the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, where they paid tribute to the national symbols of the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas and Spanish Ambassador Enrique Viguera.

