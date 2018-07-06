Weather to deteriorate in Greece over weekend

Phenomena to include strong winds and hail in some cases

The Greek meteorological services (EMY) have issued an extraordinary weather bulletin warning of a sudden turn for the worse over the weekend. The phenomena will start on Saturday from the north and cover virtually the whole country. It is expected tp include topical rainfalls and occasional heavy storms with hail and strong winds.

In more detail, the phenomena will start and affect:

Saturday

A. From Central and Eastern Macedonia

B. In the afternoon, probably Epirus and Western Macedonia

C. From the afternoon, Thrace, Thessaly and possibly the Sporades isles

Sunday

A. On and off, eastern Macedonia and Thrace

B. Central Macedonia from the evening onwards, Thessaly, Central and Eastern Sterea (and Attica), Eastern Peloponnese and possibly the Sporades and Evia.

Monday

On and off in the afternoon, eastern Macedonia, Thrace and possibly Chalkidiki and the islands of the North Aegean

The phenomena will linger in most of the mainland and in the rest of the week as the intensity drops off.