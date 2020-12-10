Teenage terrorist who beheaded French teacher gets hero’s funeral (video)

A teenage jihadi who beheaded a French teacher in Paris for showing cartoons of the prophet of Islam Muhammad and killed by French police received a hero’s funeral in his home country of Chechnya.

One video taken on the scene has been posted under the caption ‘the Lion of Islam has arrived in his native soil today’. Officers deployed reinforcements to stop more crowds from entering the village during the ceremonies. Chechnya’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that France was ‘forcing people into terrorism’ by defending the satirical cartoons, and stated he ‘cannot and will not watch atheists scoffing at religion’.

On Saturday the body of 18-year old killer Abdullakh Anzorov was transported from France to Chencyna, a majority Muslim state in the far south of Russia.

Anzorov had no known connection to Samuel Paty other than hearing about his controversial class through social media and lived 100km away from the scene of the Paris murder in Normandy. He paid students to identify the teacher before the grisly murder, telling them he wanted to ‘humiliate and strike’ him.