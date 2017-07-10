Thanasis Antetokounmpo ready to sign contract with Panathinaikos

Thanasis Antekounmpo might be wearing the green jersey of Greek basketball champions Panathinaikos in the new season. According to a tweet posted by Israeli journalist David Pick, the brother of the “Greek freak” is reportedly ready to sign a 2-year contract worth $700,000. “Ex-Knicks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo plans to sign a two-year, $700,000 deal with Panathinaikos, according to source”, he wrote. Thanasis Antetokounmpo currently plays professional basketball for MoraBanc Andorra of the Liga ACB.