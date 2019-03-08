The draw for the Greek football Cup semi-finals

The draw for the semi-finals of the Greek football Cup saw league leaders PAOK and champion AEK avoid each other.

PAOK were drawn against Asteras Tripolis at home in the first leg to be played on April 3, while AEK will face giant killers Lamia, who knocked out Panathinaikos and Olympiakos on their way to the semi-finals, also at home on April 4. The second legs of the matches will be played on April 24 and 25.

The Greek Cup final is scheduled for May 11 and will be played at the Athens OAKA stadium.