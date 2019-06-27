The fattest nations in the world are…

Obesity isn’t just limited to one part of the world. Nations everywhere have obese citizens. Some, however, have a far high proportion than others. These nations are categorized as the Most Obese Nations in the World. While some think that the richest and the most developed countries in the world are the most obese, this isn’t always the case. In fact, the United States and the United Kingdom are two of the most economically rich and developed countries in the world. However, they are only ranked 12th and 36th, respectively, when compared to other nations.

There have been multiple nations with small economies that have been classified as the most obese, and the World Health Organization says that the rising costs of healthy food and food scarcity in underdeveloped nations is a contributing factor to obesity.

The country of Nauru is the most obese country, with 61% of its population having a BMI higher than 30. Cook Islands and Palau are the second and third most obese nations, with obese people making up 55.9% and 55.3%, respectively. The top 25 most obese nations are as follows:

1. Nauru (Average BMI: 32.5)

2. Tonga (Average BMI: 31.9)

3. Samoa (Average BMI: 31.7)

4. Kuwait (Average BMI: 30)

5. Saint Kitts and Nevis (Average BMI: 29.7)

6. Saint Lucia (Average BMI: 29.6)

7. Kiribati (Average BMI: 29.6)

8. Palau (Average BMI: 29.4)

9. Micronesia (Average BMI: 29.4)

10. Tuvalu (Average BMI: 29.3)

11. Qatar (Average BMI: 29.2)

12. Marshall Islands (Average BMI: 29.2)

13. Egypt (Average BMI: 29.2)

14. Jordan (Average BMI: 28.9)

15. Belize (Average BMI: 28.9)

16. United States of America (Average BMI: 28.8)

17. United Arab Emirates (Average BMI: 28.7)

source: worldpopulationreview.com