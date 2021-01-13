The first 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for Covid-19 arrived in Greece. In particular, Moderna is expected to deliver 20,000 doses of vaccines to Greece in January, 115,000 doses in February, and 105,000 doses in March. Moderna’s total deliveries for the first quarter are 240,000 doses.

Greece will also receive a batch of 427,050 doses from Pfizer by the end of January, 362,700 by the end of February, and another 558,675 doses in March. In total, 1,348,425 will be delivered by Pfizer by the end of March. Another 1,180,930 installments from Pfizer’s additional agreement with the European Commission will also be delivered.

