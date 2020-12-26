Greek President Sakellaropoulou & PM Mitsotakis have been vaccinated (Upd.2)

The first Greek vaccinated was nurse Efstathia Kampisiouli & the second was Michalis Giovanidis who is hosted at an Elderly Care Unit

UPDATE: The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was vaccinated at Attikon Hospital at 14:30′.

After the process was over he stated:

“Today is a great day for science and for the European Union, which managed to deliver the vaccine on the same day to all European countries, putting European solidarity into practice. Today all Greeks are smiling under our masks, as the difficult task of mass vaccination with the coronavirus vaccine begins in our country”, he said the Prime Minister and added that “as political leadership today we send the example that the vaccine is safe and effective. The first health workers are being vaccinated with us, as they are on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus from the beginning and to whom we owe a lot”, the Prime Minister underlined.



Earlier President Sakellaropoulou was vaccinated at Evangelismos Hospital at 14:00′.

Coronavirus vaccinations have begun in Greece.

At 13:00′, the first person was Efstathia Kampisiouli, a nurse in the ICU of Evangelismos, the hospital where the vaccination took place.

Ms. Kampisiouli, while being vaccinated, raised her thumb, showing that everything will be fine, while after the procedure was completed, she told reporters: “I think that many people are jealous of me today and many would like to be in my place”.

At 13:30′, the second person vaccinated in Greece, also at Evangelismos Hospital, was Michalis Giovanidis, who is hosted at an Elderly Care Unit.

