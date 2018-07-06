The Greek Minority in Albania is alert about the Athens-Tirana negotiations

The Albanian authorities are terrorizing the minority trying to ethnically cleanse the area from its indigenous Greek inhabitants

After the agreement between Greece and FYROM regarding the name dispute that has sparked huge and continues reactions from the Greek people, the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has expressed his decisiveness to close all open issues between Greece and Albania as well.

However, the information that surface regarding the ongoing secret negotiations so far, indicate that minister Kotzias is planning to close these issues in the same careless way as in the FYROM agreement, thus leaving many loose ends that may be the cause of future pains for the Balkans.

The indigenous ethnic Greek minority of Northern Epirus, that resides in the southern part of Albania feel that the rushing Greek government will leave them once again exposed to the ongoing “velvet ethnic cleansing” tactics of the Albanian government.

It should be noted that the Albanian authorities are putting enormous pressure on the Greek minority, in an attempt to make them leave the area they inhabit. In the last few years under the pretext of some controversial urban development projects, Albania is demolishing houses that belong to Greeks in areas populated by the indigenous Greek minority.

The Greek minority of Northern Epirus is an internationally recognized ethnic minority that according to the Corfu Protocol that Albania has signed too, must be fully protected. The Protocol of Corfu grants autonomy within the borders of the Albanian state to Northern Epirots, but Albania refuses to apply its provision.

The “Movement for the Rebirth of Northern Epirus” has issued a press release addressing the concerns of the Greek minority regarding the reports on the upcoming Greek-Albanian agreement.