The swingers “Greek Isles Passion Cruise” begins tomorrow!

Under the title “Greek Isles Passion Cruise”, a companion exchange -better known as “swingers”- cruise begins tomorrow afternoon from Piraeus and will last for eight days (and nights…) with lots of sex, erotic games and spectacular shows always focusing on “love” and enjoyment.

The sold out cruise of love will travel 700 people to Mykonos, Paros, Rhodes, Marmaras (Turkey), Santorini and Chania.

Reservations were made via the Dutch sdc.com swingers’ site and they cost 2.349$ per person.

The organizers have scheduled a super party before the ship sails with the guests so that they can make the first identification moves…

Also for each day on board ship there are thematic erotic nights, kinky shows, live sex, but also a party with foams where the ladies with the best proportions will compete.

The 700 people from all over the world, who are mainly members of the well-known website, will have the opportunity to have lunch every day in luxurious restaurants while enjoying the comforts offered by the cruise ship.

As the organizers informed us through the website, the cruise sold out a few months ago.