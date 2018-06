Three Turkish aircraft (two CN-235 reconnaissance planes and a helicopter) violated Greek national airspace on nine occasions on Thursday.

The violations took place over the northeastern and central Aegean, while four FIR violations were also recorded.

The five violations were carried out by the helicopter and the other four were done by the two CN-235 spy planes. The Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force, in accordance with international rules of engagement.