The vaccines for the coronavirus December 26 in Greece

Mitsotakis: “We estimate that the first batches of the vaccine will be in our country on December 26 and from December 27 we will have the first vaccinations”

The schedule of the start of the coronavirus vaccinations in Greece was given by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During the wide-ranging meeting on the National Vaccination Plan held in the management room of the General Secretariat for Civil Protection, the Prime Minister revealed that “according to the latest information we have from the European Medicines Agency, the approval of the first vaccine is expected to be the one by Pfizer on December 22nd. Distributions in Europe will start soon”.

Regarding Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “We estimate that the first batches of the vaccine will be in our country on December 26 and from the next day, December 27, we will be able to have the first vaccinations in five reference hospitals in Athens and immediately afterwards in Thessaloniki as well”.

The prime minister also revealed who will be the first Greeks to be vaccinated, saying that she is a nurse and an elderly man.

