Global economic disaster will ensue if EU does to Italy what it did to Greece, says top Italian MP

Italy says it will move ahead with the budget in defiance of warnings by European Commission eurocrats

“If you try to turn us into Greece you risk a global economic disaster,” warned the Italian MP and economist Claudio Borgi, a close associate of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Borgi, a senior Lega Nord official, criticised the wrong handling of Greece’s financial problem, warning that any attempt to do the same in Italy would cause a global catastrophe. He went on to say that the chaos that would ensue would be a thousand times worse than the what had happened when “the bosses of Europe” decided to adopt a harsh austerity policy against Greece in 2010.