Global economic disaster will ensue if EU does to Italy what it did to Greece, says top Italian MP

“If you try to turn us into Greece you risk a global economic disaster,” warned the Italian MP and economist Claudio Borgi, a close associate of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
Borgi, a senior Lega Nord official, criticised the wrong handling of Greece’s financial problem, warning that any attempt to do the same in Italy would cause a global catastrophe. He went on to say that the chaos that would ensue would be a thousand times worse than the what had happened when “the bosses of Europe” decided to adopt a harsh austerity policy against Greece in 2010.