These are the job skills Australia is looking for (list)

A lot of Greeks who are thinking of trying their professional luck in Australia often find it difficult to receive concrete information as to what specific skills are required in order to be eligible for consideration. The Australian government is extremely strict in applying its laws regarding immigration and the whole process is based on a point system by releasing occupation lists.

The Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP) have released two Skilled Occupations List (SOL).

This list came into effect from 1st July, 2017.

The Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL) will be applicable for General Skilled migration visas – Subclass 189 (Skilled Independent Visa), Subclass 489 (Skilled Regional Provisional Visa who are not nominated by a State or Territory government agency) and Subclass 485 (Graduate Temporary Visa) visa applications.

The Short‑term Skilled Occupation List (STSOL) will be applicable for Subclass 190 (Skilled—Nominated visa) or Subclass 489 (Skilled—Regional (Provisional) visa.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton in a press release stated, this ‘update will ensure the lists continue to reflect genuine skill needs in the labour market.’

As part of its reforms to skilled migration announced in April, the Government will update the lists on a six monthly basis to ensure the best outcomes for Australian workers and employers alike.

The updated lists are based on extensive consultation with industry and advice from the Department of Employment and the Department of Education and Training.

The Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Peter Dutton said, “The occupation lists are designed to be dynamic. Revisions to the occupation lists are just one element of the Government’s reforms strengthening the integrity of Australia’s employer sponsored skilled migration programmes and raising the productivity of skilled migrants.”

