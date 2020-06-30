Three Greek beaches in Europe’s top 10: Tripadvisor (photos)

The top 10 beaches in Europe has a distinctly “Greek flavour”, according to the German newspaper Bild, which cites a survey carried among Tripadvisor users.

The German newspaper TRAVELBOOK presents the survey results, based on the views of millions of users compiled by the travel website Tripadvisor, compiling a list of the most beautiful beaches in Europe.

2nd spot Kleftiko beach – Milos

Kleftiko beach on the Cycladic island of Milos occupies the second spot on the list. As the article points out, visitors should expect a large beach, but the majestic crystal clear, turquoise waters are incomparable. It is situated in an isolated location and is only accessible by sea, ie by boat or kayak. But that shouldn’t discourage you: The Greek beach has been rated “excellent” 1057 times at Tripadvisor.

7th spot Elafonissi beach – Crete

No one should miss this opportunity. These waters, this sand. “Stunning. I would come back at any time,” a user on Tripadvisor wrote. It is clear why Elafonissi beach is one of the most popular in Crete.

9th spot: Balos beach – Crete

It is located on the Gramvousa peninsula. Balos beach attracts swimmers with its fine, white shells and coral sand. Its waters are crystal clear and shallow, which is why the beach is also suitable for families with children.

Vacationers can either reach the lagoon by a dirt road (maximum speed 20km / h by car is recommended) or on foot. Anyone who chooses to walk should definitely wear sneakers.

Also, in 13th place of the most beautiful beaches in Europe is the beach Simos in Elafonisos.