Three more arrests connected to Manchester attack

Three more men have been arrested in connection with the Manchester terror attack, as Britain remains on critical alert amid fears suicide bomber Salman Abedi did not act alone.

As armed soldiers prepare to guard “key locations” across London, the Ministry of Defence announced that the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace has been cancelled today to redeploy police officers.

Greater Manchester Police revealed on Wednesday that three men have been arrested in the south of the city in connection with the concert bomb attack. It follows the arrest yesterday of a 23-year-old man, who remains in custody.

It comes after Scotland Yard confirmed that troops are being deployed to sites including Buckingham Palace, Downing Street, the Palace of Westminster and embassies.

The military will replace armed police at many locations underOperation Temperer, which is being enacted after security experts warned the Government that another terrorist attack could be imminent.

