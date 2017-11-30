Top 50 List of beaches in the World includes two in Greece

Related
A new list from Flight Network of the 50 top beaches in the world includes two Greek beaches, Elafonissi beach on the island of Crete and Navagio beach in Zakynthos Island. Elafonissi has long been famed for the stunning beauty of its fine pink sands and turquoise lagoon, while Navagio is famed not only for its stunning beauty with a backdrop of cliffs against the azure Mediterranean, but also for a huge shipwreck which now stands like a monument on its white sands.
The full List of the Top 50 beaches of the world according to Flight Network.
1. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
2. Whitehaven Beach, Australia
3. Anse Lazio, Seychelles
4. Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas
5. Navagio Beach, Greece
6. Baia Dos Porcos, Brazil
7. Playa Paraiso, Mexico
8. Hyams Beach, Australia
9. Hidden Beach, Mexico
10. Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands
11. Maya Bay, Thailand
12. Pig Beach, Bahamas
13. Blue Lagoon, Fiji
14. El Nido, Philippines
15. Muri Beach, Cook Islands
16. Saltwhistle Bay, St. Vincent & Grenadines
17. Half Moon Bay, Antigua
18. Lucky Bay, Australia
19. Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico
20. Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland
21. Île aux Cerfs, Mauritius
22. Fulhadhoo Beach, Maldives
23. Vaeroy, Norway
24. Cayo Coco, Cuba
25. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
26. Anse Source d’Argent, Seychelles
27. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
28. Honokalani Beach, USA
29. Turquoise Bay, Australia
30. Elafonissi Beach, Greece
31. Champagne Beach, Vanuatu
32. Tunnels Beach, USA
33. Kaputas Beach, Turkey
34. Dhigurah Island, Maldives
35. Île aux Nattes, Madagascar
36. Cala Goloroitze, Italy
37. Los Roques, Venezuela
38. Long Beach, Canada
39. Grand Anse, Grenada
40. Boulders Beach, South Africa
41. Lanikai Beach, USA
42. Cala Mitjana, Spain
43. Shoal Bay, Anguilla
44. One Foot Island, Cook Islands
45. Ao Nang, Thailand
46. Radhanagar Beach, India
47. Eagle Beach, Aruba
48. Agiba Beach, Egypt
49. Diani Beach, Kenya
50. Cannon Beach, USA