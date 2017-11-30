Top 50 List of beaches in the World includes two in Greece

Take a look at the full List of the Top 50 beaches of the world according to Flight Network

A new list from Flight Network of the 50 top beaches in the world includes two Greek beaches, Elafonissi beach on the island of Crete and Navagio beach in Zakynthos Island. Elafonissi has long been famed for the stunning beauty of its fine pink sands and turquoise lagoon, while Navagio is famed not only for its stunning beauty with a backdrop of cliffs against the azure Mediterranean, but also for a huge shipwreck which now stands like a monument on its white sands.

1. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

2. Whitehaven Beach, Australia

3. Anse Lazio, Seychelles

4. Pink Sands Beach, Bahamas

5. Navagio Beach, Greece

6. Baia Dos Porcos, Brazil

7. Playa Paraiso, Mexico

8. Hyams Beach, Australia

9. Hidden Beach, Mexico

10. Trunk Bay, US Virgin Islands

11. Maya Bay, Thailand

12. Pig Beach, Bahamas

13. Blue Lagoon, Fiji

14. El Nido, Philippines

15. Muri Beach, Cook Islands

16. Saltwhistle Bay, St. Vincent & Grenadines

17. Half Moon Bay, Antigua

18. Lucky Bay, Australia

19. Flamenco Beach, Puerto Rico

20. Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland

21. Île aux Cerfs, Mauritius

22. Fulhadhoo Beach, Maldives

23. Vaeroy, Norway

24. Cayo Coco, Cuba

25. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

26. Anse Source d’Argent, Seychelles

27. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

28. Honokalani Beach, USA

29. Turquoise Bay, Australia

30. Elafonissi Beach, Greece

31. Champagne Beach, Vanuatu

32. Tunnels Beach, USA

33. Kaputas Beach, Turkey

34. Dhigurah Island, Maldives

35. Île aux Nattes, Madagascar

36. Cala Goloroitze, Italy

37. Los Roques, Venezuela

38. Long Beach, Canada

39. Grand Anse, Grenada

40. Boulders Beach, South Africa

41. Lanikai Beach, USA

42. Cala Mitjana, Spain

43. Shoal Bay, Anguilla

44. One Foot Island, Cook Islands

45. Ao Nang, Thailand

46. Radhanagar Beach, India

47. Eagle Beach, Aruba

48. Agiba Beach, Egypt

49. Diani Beach, Kenya

50. Cannon Beach, USA

Source: Linda McGuire/greece.greekreporter.com