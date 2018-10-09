Tour du Péloponnèse 2018’s success puts Greece on the world map of classic cars enthusiasts! (video-photos)

Participants have the opportunity to navigate through meandering routes visiting some of the most historic sites in the world

For the 5th consecutive year, the Tour du Péloponnèse (TdP) regularity rally draw the attention of classic car enthusiasts from around the world.

The “Tour du Péloponnèse” is an annual full week event that combines prestige, elegance & exclusivity for classic car owners who want to explore the rich in beauty and history Peloponnese. A special, rare kind of vacations that has devoted fans from all over the world.

It is the biggest event of its kind in Greece in terms of duration and distance covered. Participants have the opportunity to navigate through meandering routes visiting some of the most historic sites in the world.

The event is organized by “Scuderia Triskelion“, a house for classic vehicles, parts and accessories, equally devoted to authentic restorations and planning and organization of Classic Car Events in Greece and abroad.

The “Tour du Péloponnèse 2018”, with the momentum of the previous years, had almost twice the participants it had in 2017 and once again the came from -literally- all four corners of the world: USA, Israel, Austria, UK, Italy, Netherlands, to name just a few…

The participants covered a total of more than 1500 km, 50 timings, 20 special stages through the breath-taking landscapes of the Peloponnese.

From the Temple of Apollo Epikouros to the Byzantine capital of Peloponnese, Mystras, and from the beautiful Mani peninsula to the still inhabited medieval fortified island of Monemvasia, the experiences the participants brought back home will be with them until…next year’s “Tour du Péloponnèse 2019“!