Tourism – UK: Direct flights to Greece starting from July 15

The Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas announced the “green light” for the reopening of direct flights from Britain starting from July 15 at all airports in the country.

He said the decision was made at the suggestion of experts and in co-operation with the British government.

As for Sweden, the government spokesman said: “We are monitoring the epidemiological data and will announce our decisions in the near future”.

As Mr. Petsas pointed out, Greece is “one of the very few countries, if not the only one, that continues to make targeted tests to travelers”.

