Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called European Council President Donald Tusk to unambiguously condemn Turkey’s actions in the Cypriot EEZ during a phone conversation between the two men.
The Greek PM requested from Mr. Tusk that the European Council, which will meet on the weekend of June 20-21, unequivocally condemn Turkey’s illegal actions in the Cyprus EEZ.
He also stressed that the European Council should consider concrete measures against those involved in illegal activities, as Turkey insists on violating international law.
Tsipras to Tusk: European Council should strongly condemn Turkey
The Greek PM also said that concrete measures should be considered
