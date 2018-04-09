Turkey arrest Fethullah Gulen suspect on yacht with Greek flag (video)

Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reports that a suspect linked to the group of exiled religious leader Fethullah Gulen called FETO, and considered a terrorist group by authorities, was arrested Monday from a Greek-flagged yacht in the Aegean resort town of Marmaris, according to a security source.

Murat Elmas, the 48-year-old Black Sea Samsun region’s imam of the alleged terror group, was arrested along with five more suspects, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Elmas, who taught religion at FETO schools, was making plans to flee to Greece using a fake identity.

Three mobile phones on the suspect also had ByLock, an encrypted cellphone app used by coup plotters in Turkey.

The other suspects were also accused of using fake identities, the source added.

FETO and its leader Fetullah Gulen are accused by Turkey of orchestrating the failed coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

