Turkey detains 2 more academics before they manage to escape to Greece

Two academics and a teacher who were earlier dismissed from their jobs under a post-coup emergency degree were detained by a gendarmerie team in Saçlımüsellim village in Turkey’s border province of Edirne on Sunday.

There was also a baby with the trio, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

M.A.B. was an instructor at the Marmara University before being purged, while A.M.K. was an academic at the now-closed Melikşah University. Meanwhile, S.K. was a computer science teacher before being sacked.

The three were detained just before they were about to flee Turkey on the grounds that they have links to the Gülen movement, which the government accuses of masterminding the Jul 15, 2016.

Turkey has already detained some 120,000 people over alleged or real ties to the movement, while many of those in prison had been already sacked from their jobs.