Turkey is sending Syrian mercenaries to fights on borders with Greece, report reveals

A report in Greek City Times site, says Turkey was recruiting Syrian jihadi mercenaries to send to the borders with Greece in Evros.

The article cites an Armenian journalist, Abraham Kasparian, known for being one of the first to highlight that Turkey was recruiting Syrian mercenaries to fight against Armenian forces in Artsakh who also revealed that Erdogan was planning to send fighters to the Greek-Turkish borders.

Abraham Kasparian, a Syrian-born Armenian journalist, revealed through a leaked conversation between Idlib-based terrorists that Turkey is now recruiting Syrian mercenaries to be sent to the Greek border. The ArmNews reporter in his daily bulletin on Wednesday said it is being spread among Syrian militants in Idlib that a war between Greece and Turkey is "highly possible" and that there are thousands of Syrian mercenaries ready to be deployed on the land border with Greece.

