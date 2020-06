Turkey still blocking defence plan for Poland, Baltics, NATO envoys say

The dispute is a sign that divisions remain between Ankara, Paris & Washington over Turkey’s offensive last year in Syria

Turkey continues to block a NATO defence plan for Poland and Baltic states despite a deal last year between Turkey’s president and allied leaders, three allied diplomats and a French defence official said on Wednesday.

Diplomats said while Ankara has approved the plan, known as Eagle Defender, it has not allowed NATO military chiefs to put it into action.

The dispute, first reported by Reuters in November, is a sign that divisions remain between Ankara, Paris and Washington over Turkey’s offensive last year in northern Syria and that frictions over broader NATO strategy have not been resolved.

The Turkish government did not immediately respond for request for comment. NATO defence ministers are due to meet later on Wednesday and Thursday via secure video call.

Read more: Reuters